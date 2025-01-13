Rs 25,000 Crore For SCP, TSP Used For Guarantees By K’Taka Govt, Says BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 13 (IANS) The BJP's Karnataka General Secretary, P. Rajeev, on Monday accused the state of allegedly misusing Rs 25,000 crore meant for Dalits, combining Rs 11,000 crore from the last allocation and Rs 14,000 crore from the current one.

Speaking at the BJP's 'Bheem Sangam Abhiyan' event at former Byrathi Basavaraj's residence in KR Puram in Bengaluru on Monday, P. Rajeev stated, "This money, designated under SCP (Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan) and TSP (Tribal Sub-Plan) for SC/ST business, trade, and development purposes, could have uplifted countless Dalit families if used correctly. This money has been used for guarantees.”

P. Rajeev further questioned, "Did late Indira Gandhi, who was the Prime Minister, not impose an Emergency and suspend the fundamental rights given to us by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar?"

"Dalit leaders, students, and lawyers should shed light on this. What did Ambedkar sacrifice his life for? Indira Gandhi took away those rights after Independence, didn't she? The very fundamental rights were suspended, weren't they? Has this thought ever crossed our minds?" Rajeev questioned.

Referring to Dr. Ambedkar's teachings, he stated, "Don't give fish to our community, teach them how to fish. Dr. Ambedkar said 'we don't need alms, teach a man to develop his capabilities.'"

P. Rajeev criticised the Congress saying, "SC/ST communities must remain poor for the Congress to have a vote bank. They don't want SC/ST individuals to become millionaires or industrialists. If Rs 25,000 crore had been used for industrial development in Karnataka, how many Dalit families would have become entrepreneurs? How many Dalit youths would have gotten jobs?"

Former minister Byrathi Basavaraj dismissed allegations that the Constitution could be changed by the BJP government at the Centre. "Many are spreading false propaganda about the Constitution being repealed or altered," he said.

He announced that as per BJP National General Secretary Santosh's directives, a statewide awareness campaign about the Constitution would be conducted.

"This is the first such programme," he said. Basavaraj recalled past discriminatory practices, where Dalits were not allowed to enter homes or temples. "That situation doesn't exist today. There's now a growing sense of unity among everyone," he observed.

He criticised the Congress for branding the BJP as anti-Dalit, calling it condemnable.

"We need to create awareness about such matters," he urged.

City District President S. Harish, programme coordinator Munikrishna, former State Women's Morcha President Geeta Vivekananda, District General Secretary Rangaswamy, and other leaders like Sadashiv, Chidananda, Muniraju, Sampath, Manjula Srinivas, and Ramesh were present.