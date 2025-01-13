Guidehouse Earns 2025 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VIQTORY accolades highlight firm's support for veterans and transitioning military

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has earned the 2025 Military Friendly ® Employer designation and been named to the Military Spouse Friendly® Employers list for the sixth consecutive year.

"It is an honor to once again be recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer," said Scott McIntyre, Guidehouse CEO. "Veterans and military employees bring great value to the workforce, and we honor their service by investing in their careers and celebrating their contributions."

"We take great pride in these important designations, a reflection of our deep commitment to supporting those who have served," added Shannon White, leader of Guidehouse's Defense & Security segment. "These distinctions underscore Guidehouse's steadfast dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace where all employees, especially veterans, are empowered to make meaningful impact."

Collaboration with the firm's military friendly partners underscores Guidehouse's dedication to fostering a more inclusive workplace by providing career opportunities to military families, whose unique talents, experiences, and perspectives strengthen its teams. As a proud supporter of organizations such as the United Service Organization (USO), Guidehouse recognizes the critical role donations and partners play in advancing this mission. Guidehouse is also a recipient of the Seven Seals Award, signifying our commitment to staff members who actively serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

"Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks. We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen," said Kayla Lopez, Sr Director of Partnerships at Military Friendly ®.

Guidehouse's unique, collaborative model allows veterans to leverage their skills and further develop their leadership potential. Enhancing the firm's commitment to a military-friendly workplace is the Guidehouse Veteran Affinity Network, which is committed to the recruitment and development of Veterans.

Guidehouse fosters a culture of collaboration and innovation in its pursuit to help clients achieve transformational changes that meaningfully shape the future. For more information about Guidehouse's commitment to veterans, please visit: .

Institutions earning the Military Friendly ® Employers designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for recruitment, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.

Guidehouse will be showcased in the 2025 Military Friendly ® Employers in the Winter issue of I ® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors. Guidehouse is purpose-built to serve the defense and national security, financial services, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure industries. Disrupting legacy consulting delivery models with its agility, capabilities, and scale, the firm delivers technology-enabled and focused solutions that position clients for innovation, resilience, and growth. With high-quality standards and a relentless pursuit of client success, Guidehouse's more than 18,000 employees collaborate with leaders to outwit complexity and achieve transformational changes that meaningfully shape the future. guidehouse

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin [email protected]



SOURCE Guidehouse

