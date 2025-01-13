UAV Corp Skyborne Technology Secures $105M In Sales Contract Lois For Revolutionary Dart Series Airships

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company is scheduled to break ground on the“SKY” Hangar at Skyborne Technology's Costin Airport in the first quarter of 2025

WEWAHITCHKA and ST JOE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp (OTC: UMAV), a leader in innovative manned and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies is proud to share updates on its latest advancements in airship and its growing global presence. With several global contracts currently under negotiation, UAV Corp continues to position itself as a leader in sustainable solutions. These agreements, represented by Letters of Intent (LOIs), outline additional contracts valued at a minimum of $105 million for a system of three DART Series ( D etachable- A irship- R etractable T ether) airships.









UMAV/Skyborne Technology's DART MA 600 Airship with Atlantic Industrial Group T-Wing Drones in Flight Operations

As part of the execution of the contracts, representatives of countries will witness some of the flight tests which will potentially trigger significant down payments. Delays in the initial launch are due to additional engineering requirements such as new integration of advanced camera system(s), drone bay changes for AIG drone partner for MANTA and T-wing technologies, radar system and antennae systems followed by the additional required capital needed for final integration. (UAV Corp. (UMAV) Further Reduces Authorized Shares to 500 ) The company plans to leverage the SA70-12 as a pivotal sales tool to finalize global sales in the pipeline.









DART SA70-12 Semi-rigid Drone Aiship Integration

In addition to the airship agreements, UAV Corp is advancing its partnership with Atlantic Industrial Group Inc. for drone capabilities. Under the standard structure of this collaboration, the contract for the initial supply and manufacturing of drone units with the completed DART MA 600 for three airship/drone systems is valued at $105 million. Additionally, service contracts for training, operational support, and piloting are driven by objective parameters specific to each project.

The Dart Series Airship marks a significant breakthrough in aviation technology. Version 2 will feature a carbon fiber structure(s) and rigid and semi-frames while offering unparalleled durability and adaptability. This advanced engineering makes it an ideal solution for a wide range of applications, including disaster relief, cargo transport, communications, security, distance learning, advertising with new digital signage, and other critical operations that demand innovative aerial capabilities for commercial and government applications worldwide.

AIG will deliver under contracts units of one or both units:



T-Wing VTOL three wing unit

MANTA center frame propulsion VTOL high altitude, advanced maneuverable unit

Advanced AI driven co pilot

Customizable payloads

Advanced lightweight materials Turnkey service and pilot operations

Set to launch in the first quarter of 2025, the DART SA70-12 expands the DART Series portfolio, addressing key deficiencies in lighter-than-air (LTA) platforms and enhancing the versatility of unmanned aerial vehicles. This semi-rigid airship introduces groundbreaking features such as:



Advanced station-keeping capabilities

Detachable airship design

In-flight auto tether release

Manned or Unmanned Operational Modes

Automated recovery systems

Reverse ballonet design

Amphibious landing capability Drone launch and recovery systems

Additionally, the DART SA70-12 will be testing hybrid hydrogen fuel cell propulsion systems, enabling high-altitude operations with a focus on sustainability and efficiency. This cutting-edge feature positions the airship as a transformative solution for a range of global applications.

To support the production, testing, and deployment of these advanced airship systems, UAV Corp is currently scheduled to break ground on the“SKY” Hangar at Skyborne's Costin Airport in the first quarter of 2025. This state-of-the-art facility, developed in partnership with Legacy Building Solutions and Atlantic Industrial Group, will serve as a hub for pilot training, manufacturing, and operational testing. It underscores UAV Corp's commitment to meeting the demands of its global contracts while advancing the future of aerospace innovation.

UAV SKYBORNE & AIG Commercial

UAV Corp is poised to transform strong market interest into substantial contracts, with additional orders expected to exceed hundreds of millions of dollars. This growth reflects the exceptional demand for DART Series Airships and their proven capability to address critical global challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions.

Further updates on the progress of these contracts, test flights, and facility development will be provided as milestones are achieved.

About UAV Corp/Skyborne Technology, Inc.

UAV Corp is a premier developer of manned and unmanned aerial vehicle technology. With decades of experience specializing in highly maneuverable lighter-than-air technologies for commercial and government solutions, UAV Corp focuses on innovation and reliability. It provides cutting-edge platforms that enhance operational capabilities across various sectors. For more information about UMAV Corp and its innovative technologies, please visit .

About Atlantic Industrial Group Inc.

Atlantic Industrial Group is a manufacturing holding company which specializes in acquiring, licensing and manufacturing existing, underutilized technologies for energy, industry and defense. Recently having structured a manufacturing agreement with UAV Corp/SKyborne Technology, Inc. and acquired Elytron Aircraft and Garrow Aircraft for an undisclosed amount of equity and debt. AIG focuses on products which are highly manufacturable, scalable through distributed production, incorporating Artificial Intelligence in design and operations and creating dominance in air and ground operations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain“forward-looking statements” under applicable U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Michael Lawson, CEO

115 County Road 381

Wewahitchka, Florida 32465

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





A video accompanying this announcement is available at