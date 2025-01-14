Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi Shares Photos Of First Amrit Snan, Congratulates Devotees

(MENAFN- Live Mint) With the beginning of Maha Kumbh Mela from 13 January, Prime Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated all the devotees who took part in the first Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh on the great festival of Makar Sankranti.

Taking to X, he wrote in Hindi, "A wonderful confluence of devotion and spirituality in Maha Kumbh! Hearty congratulations to all the devotees who took part in the first Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh on the great festival of Makar Sankranti."





PM Modi also shared four aerial images of devotees participating in the Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh.

Who took Amrit Snan?

The Akharas took 'Amrit Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti at the Maha Kumbh Mela at Triveni Sangam – the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and 'mythical' Saraswati rivers – in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Among the ones to take 'Amrit Snan' first in Tuesday were Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara. This comes a day after the first major 'snan' on Monday in the Sangam area to mark the occasion of 'Paush Purnima', reported PTI.

In total, 13 Akharas of seers across different sects are participating in the Maha Kumbh 2025.

“We took a bath in Triveni today. Lakhs of devotees have come here to take the holy dip in Ganga. It's the history of Indian culture,” Niranjan Peethadheeshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj told PTI.

Apart from this, the members of the Kinnar Akhara made their way to the Sangam, chanting Har Har Mahadev with fervour. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar walked at the centre, sheltered under an umbrella, accompanied by other Mahamandaleshwars of the Akhara.

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi of Kinnar Akhara speaking to ANI said, "Today we are at Sangam Teerth. This is the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025 and we are very happy that we got to participate in the Amrit Snan. Wishing everyone a very Happy Makar Sankranti ..."

Earlier on Monday, the state government issued an order regarding the date, order and time for 'Amrit Snan' of 13 Akharas of the Sanatan Dharma on Makar Sankranti and Basant Panchami. All the Akharas were given information about the dates of 'Amrit Snan' as well as their bathing order.

With agency inputs.