Genetec To Showcase Top Growth Drivers And Latest Innovations In Physical Security Solutions At Intersec 2025

to further evolve with Cloud Advancements, AI Integration and Data-Driven Insights

Genetec

Genetec State of Physical Security Report 2025

to empower regional businesses.

Visitors to the Genetec stand will have the opportunity to experience the latest advancements in physical security technology, including Security Center 5.12, the company's state-of-the-art platform that has recently received approval from Dubai's Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA). This powerful solution introduces enhanced map features and robust authentication tools to optimize the management of large-scale facilities.

Genetec will also showcase Security Center SaaS , a massively scalable, open, and unified software as a service solution (SaaS) that combines access control, video management, forensic search, intrusion and monitoring, the innovative CloudlinkTM 110 , a compact device that enables businesses to transition seamlessly to cloud-based solutions and GenetecTM Operations Center. Available as part of Security Center SaaS , or as a standalone product, Operations Center is the industry's first work management solution for physical security operations. The new solution is specifically designed for security operations professionals and aims to revolutionize the way physical security teams collaborate, communicate, and manage their tasks.

Intersec 2025 will also serve as the platform for Genetec to announce the expansion of the Axis Powered by Genetec product line, with the new 4 and 8 door Axis Powered by Genetec door controllers to the Middle Eastern market. These all-in-one devices combine the hardware of the Axis A1710 and A1810 controllers with Genetec access control software pre-loaded, simplifying installation and maintenance. Both controllers are ideal for centralized installations in an enclosure and can also be installed directly on a wall with an external power supply. The controllers support more readers and doors per unit, reducing the need for multiple controllers. This helps minimize hardware footprint, making them an excellent choice for space-constrained environments. With this new expansion to the Axis Powered by Genetec product line, Genetec can provide more hardware options for organizations seeking cloud, hybrid, or on-premises deployments.

“Intersec is the perfect platform to showcase how Genetec is driving innovation in the physical security sector across the region. As the market continues to grow, we remain committed to providing future-ready solutions that empower organizations to enhance safety, operational efficiency, and resilience,” said Firas Jadalla, Regional Director – Middle East, Turkey & Africa, Genetec Inc.“Our solutions, like the Axis Powered by Genetec door controllers, Security Center SaaS and Security Center 5.12, address critical challenges while meeting the region's evolving security needs. As a leader in the physical security industry, we remain dedicated to helping businesses embrace the future of security.”

To learn more about Genetec, visit the team at Intersec 2025, stand S1D16.

