J&K News: 6 Gorkha Rifles Jawans Injured In Accidental Mine Blast Near Loc In Rajouri

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jammu and Kashmir News: At least six Indian were in an accidental mine blast near the Line of Actual Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 10:45 am while a troop from the Gorkha Rifles was conducting a routine patrol near Khamba Fort.

The blast reportedly happened in the Makri area of the Bhawani sector, leading to immediate medical attention for the injured personnel, who were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir are dotted with landmines, which sometimes get washed away by rains, resulting in such types of accidents, Indian Army officials told PTI.

(More details awaited)