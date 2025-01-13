Zeekr At CES 2025: Unveils Industry-Leading Technology, Co-Creation Strategy And A Global Energy Solution

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Zeekr releases its intelligent driving domain controller, built on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor to support Zeekr's intelligent driving roadmap, starting in 2025.

Zeekr expands partnership with Qualcomm to bring immersive infotainment experience to global customers. Zeekr unveils its global strategy, aiming to offer 800V solutions to users worldwide.

2025 January , Las Vegas – At CES 2025, Zeekr is showcasing its industry-leading technologies, its approach to constantly upgrade products by co-creating with customers and partners and its plans to extend a world-best offering in global markets.

Zeekr believes both hardware and software engineering are crucial to offer safe and comfortable autonomous driving journeys. At booth #5460 , West Hall, of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Zeekr is showing its all-new self-designed intelligent driving domain controller, the first for an OEM that integrates the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor system-on-a-chip(SoC) running on the safety-certified DriveOS. The soon-to-be-mass-produced domain controller powered by NVIDIA's accelerated compute, will roll out in a new model coming 2025, that will be able to handle multiple intelligent driving scenarios and parking capabilities.

In addition, Zeekr is announcing that it will extend its partnership with Qualcomm Technologies Inc to bring more immersive infotainment experience to global customers. Featuring the updated, more powerful Qualcomm system-on-chip (SoC), Zeekr models provide users with a richer and smarter cockpit experience at a high-efficiency level.

Zeekr RT, some of which are already undergoing real-world road testing, will be the world-first mass-produced purpose-built vehicle for autonomous mobility. Zeekr will begin delivering mass-produced Zeekr RTs to Waymo for further testing this year, in preparation for a future public robotaxi launch.

Currently Zeekr vehicles are equipped with an 800V ultra-fast charging e-powertain and Zeekr is the largest ultra-fast charging network operator, with over 800 ultra-fast charging stations in China. To build an all-round energy service ecosystem, Zeekr is unveiling its global fast-charging network strategy to deploy thousands of Zeekr-branded charging piles in key international markets, starting from and particularly in Thailand and Australia.

On display at CES is the Zeekr 001 FR, a shooting brake, which offers the best possible balance of luxury, comfort, and ultra-performance. The Zeekr 009 Grand, the four-seater version of the electric Zeekr 009 MPV, which presents a luxurious, secluded, quiet, comfortable and safe oasis on road. The Zeekr MIX, a family five-seater SUV, combines a capsule-style exterior and innovative packaging to maximize in-cabin space.