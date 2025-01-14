QBA Hosts Minister Of Commerce And Industry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) had the honour of receiving of Commerce and Industry, H E Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, and H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, at QBA's headquarters.

The visit aimed at enhancing communication with the Qatari business community and entrepreneurs, listen to their views, and discuss with them the ministry's initiatives dedicated to serving and developing the national economy.

His Excellency was received by Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, QBA Chairman, and Hussein Al Fardan, First Deputy, along with QBA Board Members Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani, Sherida Al Kaabi, and Saud Al Mana.

Also the meeting was attended by QBA members: Sheikh Mansour bin Jassim Al Thani, Khalid Al Mannai, Salah Al Jaidah, Moataz Al Khayyat, Ibrahim Al Jaidah, Ashraf Abu Issa, Abdul Salam Issa Abu Issa, Faisal Al Mannai, Abdullah Al Kubaisi, Maqbool Habib Khalfan, Rashid Al Mansouri, Mohammed Althaf, Ihsan Al Khyiami, and Abdulrazzaq Al Kuwari.

The meeting was also attended by H E Mohammed Hassan Al Malki, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Saleh Majid Al Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Development Affairs, H E Ayedh Munahi Al Qahtani, Assistant Undersecretary for Trade Affairs, Sultan bin Ali Al Falasi, Office Manager of His Excellency the Minister of Commerce, and Sarah Abdallah, QBA Deputy GM.

The meeting began with QBA Chairman and members expressing their appreciation to the Minister for this initiative and emphasising the importance of close collaboration between the public and private sectors in serving the national economy.

They highly praised the effective economic initiatives, including policies, legislation, and diverse projects, implemented under the guidance of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. These initiatives aim to empower national institutions and encourage entrepreneurs to engage in the industrial sector.

QBA members also congratulated the Minister on the launch of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Strategy and Qatar National Manufacturing Strategy 2024 – 2030.

Minister of Commerce and Industry expressed his happiness to the Chairman and members of the Qatari Businessmen Association for their warm welcome. He praised the Association's prominent role and the business community's efforts in promoting Qatar as a regional investment hub and attracting investors and expertise through various economic activities such as conferences and workshops.

He also praised QBA's initiatives to strengthen collaboration with economic institutions and business associations worldwide, as well as its organization of delegations led by Qatari business leaders to international markets. These efforts contribute to raising awareness of the Qatari market and opening new opportunities for cooperation with global markets.

He also confirmed that the Ministry places great importance on supporting the private sector as a key partner in achieving sustainable economic development.

QBA members shared several economic ideas and aspirations with His Excellency, all aimed at enhancing the role of Qatar's private sector and facilitating its operations. Several joint initiatives were discussed, through which economic initiatives will be examined. These initiatives will focus on facilitating joint collaboration to support the implementation of the Ministry's programs and initiatives and ensure they are communicated effectively to the business community.

During their discussions, business leaders expressed concerns related to the private sector across various areas, including investment facilitation, financing, and legislative procedures.

Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, QBA Chairman pointed out that the private sector has become a fundamental pillar of national economies worldwide. He emphasised that Qatar's Third National Strategy reinforces this concept by granting a more significant role to the Qatari private sector in the local economy. This objective is further supported by meetings such as this one, which foster collaboration between the state, represented by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the Qatari Businessmen Association.

As the meeting concluded, Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani presented QBA's honorary shield to Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Dr. Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, wishing them continued success in serving the national economy.