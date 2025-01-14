Donald Trump: President-Elect 'Resorted To Criminal Efforts To Retain Power', Says Special Counsel's Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Special Counsel Jack Smith's report on Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election has been released. The report outlines detailed allegations against the president-elect of criminal activities.

Attorney General Merrick Garland approved the public release of the 130-page document after a court hold had expired. The report focuses on Trump's alleged attempts to retain power , which included pressure on officials and spreading false claims of election fraud.

Donald Trump's alleged actions

The report highlights several key incidents, such as pressuring state officials, attempting to influence then-Vice President Mike Pence and inciting supporters during the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

| Donald Trump Inauguration Day 2025 | Full schedule of 4-day swearing-in ceremony

“As set forth in the original and superseding indictments, when it became clear that Mr. Trump had lost the election and that lawful means of challenging the election results had failed, he resorted to a series of criminal efforts to retain power,” CNN quoted Smith as writing in the report.

According to Smith, Trump knowingly used false claims of election fraud to mislead officials and subvert the democratic process.

Donald Trump's presidential immunity

Smith brought four charges against Trump, including conspiracy to defraud the country and obstructing an official proceeding. However, the case faced legal obstacles, including a Supreme Court ruling granting presidential immunity.

| Donald Trump's impact on Indian Rupee likely to be short-lived, says SBI Report

The immunity led to the dismissal of charges after Trump's re-election in 2024. Smith defended the decision to prosecute, stating it was necessary to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

Smith asserted that the investigation had adhered to Justice Department policies to avoid influencing the 2024 US election . The report emphasised the need to hold Trump accountable for actions that undermined public trust in democracy.

Donald Trump's response

Trump dismissed the report as“fake findings” and called Jack Smith“deranged”.