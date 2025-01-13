Genital Herpes Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA Approvals By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Genital Herpes companies working in the are AiCuris, Heidelberg ImmunoTherapeutics, BioNTecm, and others.

Some of the key facts of the Genital Herpes Market Report:

The Genital Herpes market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In September 2024, GSK provided an update on its Phase I/II clinical trial for a therapeutic herpes simplex virus (HSV) vaccine.

Over the next decade, the Genital Herpes Treatment Market in the 7MM is expected to experience significant growth, driven by advancements in research and healthcare strategies aimed at improving patient outcomes for this common infection.

Our analysis reveals that herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection, commonly known as herpes, is prevalent worldwide, affecting approximately 225,567,000 individuals across the 7MM in 2023.

Estimates from DelveInsight suggest that in the United States, around 80% of those infected with HSV in 2023 have HSV-1.

In the EU4 and the UK, there were approximately 1,204,000 symptomatic genital herpes cases in 2023, with over 60% of these cases occurring in females.

Furthermore, DelveInsight's consultant estimates that in 2023, around 482,000 of the total diagnosed genital herpes cases in the 7MM are classified as naïve cases.

In 2023, the total prevalence of genital herpes across the 7MM was approximately 225 million, with around 1% of individuals exhibiting symptomatic cases. The United States reported approximately 1.5 million symptomatic genital herpes cases, while Germany had the highest number of cases among the EU4 countries.

HSV-2, which accounts for about 20% of all herpes simplex virus cases, is more likely to cause symptomatic genital herpes, including painful lesions and flu-like symptoms. Approximately 75% of HSV cases go undiagnosed due to various factors.

The Genital Herpes Therapeutics Market has significant unmet needs, as the condition not only affects sexual health but also has a considerable impact on patients' mental and social well-being. Additionally, current diagnostic tests for genital herpes lack accuracy, and there is a notable gap in the availability of preventive and curative therapies.

Currently, antiviral medications such as acyclovir, valacyclovir, and famciclovir are the most common treatments for genital herpes. In 2023, the United States accounted for about 50% of the total genital herpes drug market across the 7MM.

The emerging pipeline for genital herpes treatments is limited, with most therapies focused on managing symptoms and reducing recurrences. There is a clear absence of preventive or curative treatments among the emerging drugs in the market.

Rational Vaccines (RVx) recently received USD 2.8 million in funding from the National Institute of Health (NIH) to further research aimed at diagnosing, treating, and preventing the spread of Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV).

Key Genital Herpes Companies: AiCuris, Heidelberg ImmunoTherapeutics, BioNTecm, and others

Key Genital Herpes Therapies: PRITELIVIR (AIC316), HDIT101, and others

The Genital Herpes market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Genital Herpes pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Genital Herpes market dynamics.

Genital Herpes Overview

Herpes simplex virus (HSV), commonly referred to as herpes, is a widespread infection that can result in painful blisters or ulcers. It primarily spreads through skin-to-skin contact and is treatable but not curable. There are two types of HSV: Type 1 (HSV-1), which mainly spreads through oral contact and causes oral herpes or cold sores but can also lead to genital herpes, and Type 2 (HSV-2), which is transmitted through sexual contact and typically causes genital herpes.

Most individuals with herpes experience little to no symptoms or only mild ones. Many are unaware they are infected and can unknowingly spread the virus to others.

Herpes outbreaks typically involve one or more blisters on or around the genital area, rectum, or mouth. These blisters rupture, leaving painful sores that can take a week or more to heal. During the first outbreak, flu-like symptoms such as fever, body aches, and swollen glands may also occur. Symptoms may vary between the first episode and recurrent outbreaks. When symptoms appear, they often begin with tingling, itching, or a burning sensation near where the sores will form.

To diagnose genital herpes, healthcare providers may examine any visible sores or take a sample from them for testing. In the absence of sores, a blood test to detect HSV antibodies may be used. The most sensitive and specific tests for diagnosing herpes are HSV nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT). However, in some cases, viral cultures are the only diagnostic option available.

A comprehensive report on genital herpes provides an overview of its pathophysiology, diagnostic methods, and detailed treatment protocols, including a real-world case study that follows a patient's journey from symptom onset to diagnosis and treatment.

Genital Herpes Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Genital Herpes Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Genital Herpes market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Genital Herpes in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Genital Herpes in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Genital Herpes by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Genital Herpes by Location

Diagnosed Prevalence of Genital Herpes by Severity

Genital Herpes Emerging Drugs

PRITELIVIR (AIC316): AiCuris

HDIT101: Heidelberg ImmunoTherapeutics

Genital Herpes Therapies

Seclidemstat, ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin), and others

Genital Herpes Key Companies

AiCuris, Heidelberg ImmunoTherapeutics, BioNTecm, and others

Genital Herpes Market Outlook

Leading companies in the Genital Herpes space, such as AiCuris, Heidelberg ImmunoTherapeutics, BioNTech, and others, are advancing their key candidates through various stages of clinical development, with the goal of exploring their treatments for Genital Herpes.

In 2023, the Genital Herpes market in the seven major markets (7MM) surpassed USD 870 million.

Among the EU4 countries and the United Kingdom, Germany recorded the highest market share for Genital Herpes, followed by the United Kingdom, while Spain had the smallest market share in 2023.

In the United States, foscarnet dominated the Genital Herpes market, capturing over 80% of the total drug sales in 2023.

There remains a significant unmet need for preventive and curative therapies for Genital Herpes. New antiviral drugs, either alone or in combination with acyclovir, are being developed to better manage these infections and reduce the risk of resistance.

Scope of the Genital Herpes Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Genital Herpes Companies: AiCuris, Heidelberg ImmunoTherapeutics, BioNTecm, and others

Key Genital Herpes Therapies: PRITELIVIR (AIC316), HDIT101, and others

Genital Herpes Therapeutic Assessment: Genital Herpes current marketed and Genital Herpes emerging therapies

Genital Herpes Market Dynamics: Genital Herpes market drivers and Genital Herpes market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Genital Herpes Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Genital Herpes Market Access and Reimbursement

