Student Jumps To Death From 6Th Floor Of MNIT Hostel In Jaipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 20 (IANS) A student at the Malaviya National Institute of (MNIT) here committed by jumping from the roof of her hostel, said officials on Monday.

The incident was reported on Sunday night at approximately 9.50 p.m. A suicide note was found near the body, which read, "Either I was happy in childhood, or I was happy in dreams." However, the note did not provide a clear reason for the act.

ACP (Malviya Nagar) Aditya Poonia identified the student as Divya Raj Meghwal, a 21-year-old resident of Desuri, Pali in Rajasthan.

Divya was a first-year B.Arch. student at MNIT.

According to ACP Poonia, she jumped from the sixth floor of the hostel building. The Malviya Nagar police have shifted the body to the mortuary of Jaipuria Hospital and are investigating the contents of the suicide note.

Divya enrolled at MNIT in July 2024 and lived alone in the room on the fourth floor of Vinodini Hostel, located on campus. Around 9.50 p.m., she reportedly jumped from the sixth floor. The loud noise of the fall alerted other students, who came out of their rooms and found Divya lying on the ground. The hostel staff promptly informed the college administration and police.

Divya was rushed to Jaipuria Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Malviya Nagar SHO Sangram Singh stated that the police were questioning students and staff who were nearby at the time.

Divya's room has been searched, and her mobile phone is being examined to determine her last communications.

Her parents, both teachers, have been informed of the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to uncover the circumstances that led to this tragic event, said officials.

