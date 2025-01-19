University Of Exeter To Establish First African Campus In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Prime Mostafa Madbouly attended on Sunday the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish the first-ever African campus for the University of Exeter, a member of the UK's prestigious Russell Group of Universities. This pioneering campus will be located in Egypt, marking a significant milestone in academic collaboration between Egypt and the UK.

The event was attended by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Ayman Ashour, UK Ambassador to Egypt Gareth Bayley, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Universities Mostafa Refaat, Director of the British Council in Egypt Mark Howard, and senior representatives from the Russell Group of Universities and the University of Exeter.

The MoU was signed by Mohamed Diaa Zain El Abidine, President of Ain Shams University, Essam El-Kurdi, Executive Director of the University Support and Development Authority, and Lisa Roberts, President of the University of Exeter.

Prime Minister Madbouly emphasized that this partnership reflects Egypt's ambition to enhance academic collaboration with renowned international institutions. He noted that the initiative would expand access to high-quality education for Egyptian students, preparing them to compete in both local and global job markets.

Through this agreement, the University of Exeter is making history by forming a strategic partnership with Ain Shams University, which will host Exeter's campus within its international campus. This collaboration represents the first academic partnership of its kind in Africa for the Russell Group, comprising 24 leading UK universities.

Minister Ashour described the project as a“groundbreaking achievement,” underscoring that the establishment of a Russell Group university branch in Egypt signifies the transformative potential of higher education collaboration. He also highlighted the importance of this partnership in advancing research innovation to tackle global challenges and prepare students for success in an interconnected world. Ashour added that the University of Exeter's research expertise aligns perfectly with Egypt's vision for the future of higher education.

The British Ambassador to Egypt, Gareth Bayley, expressed his pride in the establishment of the University of Exeter's branch campus in Cairo. He emphasized that British education holds a prestigious global reputation, and the new partnership between the University of Exeter and Ain Shams University would open doors for Egyptian youth to access high-quality British education, enhancing their future professional prospects.

Ain Shams University President Mohamed Diaa Zain El Abidine shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, calling it a transformative moment for both his university and higher education across Egypt and Africa. He noted that this collaboration would combine world-class education and research with a commitment to solving both local and global challenges, empowering students and faculty to innovate and lead.

Lisa Roberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Exeter, highlighted the importance of global partnerships in addressing critical challenges and making higher education accessible. She expressed excitement about the collaboration with Ain Shams University and reaffirmed Exeter's commitment to academic excellence, knowledge exchange, and creating a lasting positive impact worldwide.

This partnership marks a new chapter in the development of higher education in Egypt and Africa, with the University of Exeter and Ain Shams University set to work together in shaping the next generation of scholars, researchers, and leaders.