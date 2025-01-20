Turkey strengthens ties with Switzerland on centenary of diplomatic relations

(MENAFN) Turkey’s envoy to Bern, Sebnem Incesu, has unveiled plans to deepen cooperation between the two nations as they commemorate 100 years of diplomatic relations, focusing on trade, innovation, and cultural exchange.



In an interview with Anadolu, Incesu emphasized the historical importance of the Treaty of Lausanne, tracing the relationship back to the Ottoman Empire’s establishment of a consulate in Geneva in 1898 and an embassy in Bern in 1915.



"This milestone is a valuable opportunity to enhance our relations," Incesu stated, noting that 2025 marks the centennial of the Friendship Treaty signed on September 19, 1925, between Turkey and Switzerland. She announced plans for commemorative events to honor this historic anniversary.



The activities aim to celebrate a century of mutual cooperation and friendship while paving the way for future partnerships, she added.



The ambassador highlighted the robust economic ties between the countries, with bilateral trade — excluding gold — amounting to USD4-4.5 billion annually. Swiss investments in Turkey have reached USD8.6 billion, while Turkish investments in Switzerland exceed USD900

