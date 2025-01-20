Dubai Land Department Permits Freehold Conversion For Select Properties

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced that private property owners along Zayed Road-from the Trade Centre Roundabout to the Water Canal-and in the Al Jaddaf area are now eligible to convert their properties to freehold ownership. This policy change is applicable to all nationalities, encompassing a total of 457 plots: 128 on Sheikh Zayed Road and 329 in Al Jaddaf.

To initiate the conversion process, property owners should first verify their eligibility through the“Dubai REST” application. The procedure requires submitting an application to the DLD for property evaluation and valuation. Following this, common area fees and service charges will be determined in line with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority's guidelines. A conversion fee amounting to 30% of the property's valuation, based on its Gross Floor Area, will be applicable. Upon payment, a new map and freehold ownership title deed will be issued to the owner.

This initiative is anticipated to enhance the market value of properties in these areas, particularly for those opting for freehold conversion. It is also expected to bolster the economic appeal of these locations, paving the way for real estate developments tailored to freehold investors and attracting new investment to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Jaddaf. Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of DLD, stated that enabling private property owners in the designated areas to convert their properties to freehold ownership will drive significant growth in Dubai's real estate sector. This move aligns with Dubai's Real Estate Strategy 2033, reinforcing the city's position as a global economic hub and a leading destination for real estate investment. See also

Trump's Influence Reflects in Damac's $20bn Investment See alsoTrump's Influence Reflects in Damac's $20bn Investment The distinction between leasehold and freehold ownership is significant. Leasehold grants property rights for a fixed term, up to 99 years, without ownership of the land. In contrast, freehold ownership provides absolute ownership of both the property and the land it occupies, allowing owners to sell, lease, or occupy at their discretion. While the initial cost of purchasing a leasehold property may be lower, there are limitations on modifications, which often require approval from the freehold owner. Also published on Medium . Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity. ADVERTISEMENT