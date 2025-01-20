Threat Of A Free Fall Of Indian Rupee Against U.S. Dollar In Initial Period Of Trump Regime Is Real

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

By Anjan Roy

The recent volatility in the of the Indian rupee against the US dollar has given rise to a debate on how the central should react to the situation of progressive of the national currency.

To wit, the rupee appears to hit 90 to a dollar in no time, as some of the commentators and reports indicate. India's leading bank, State Bank of India, has described the current gyrations in the rupee-dollar rates as“Trump Tantrums” in reference to what had happened earlier during the policy correction phase of the US Reserve under its illustrious chairman, Ben Bernanke.

Bernanke was one of the influential economists and his work on the Great Depression of the 1930s placed him in a special position to handle the situation post the 2008 global financial meltdown. Faced with a situation in which the central bankers were at a loss to use monetary policy instruments like interest rate variation to influence the economy's behaviour, the leading central bankers had introduced what came to be known as“Quantitative Easing”.

This involved releasing more liquidity into the system by purchase of financial assets and thus pumping in fresh funds. Well after the situation had stabilised, QE had continued and then came the time when these have to be stopped - a regime of policy reversal. Bernanke had started that process from the US Federal Reserve's end which had led to global financial turmoil of the 2012-13.

What had happened then was that the reversal of policy stance led to a flight of funds from the emerging market economies and back into the US. As a result, the currencies of the EMEs faced a sort of run and exchange stability hurt the EMEs severely. The most affected were even given a name, the Fragile Five.

That phase had come to be known, among finance experts, as taper tantrums, because of the tapering of bond purchases by the US Federal Reserve system.

With the new US incoming president Donald Trump suggesting a battery of economic actions, a similar volatility is being manifested by the financial markets. It is nervousness, plain and simple. Donald Trump is threatening to impose tariffs across the board on countries which have export markets in the USA. Thus, Trump is saying he would impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and above all, China on their products entering the US market.