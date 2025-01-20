(MENAFN) Israeli assaults against the Gaza Strip for the past 15 months have made a huge humanitarian disaster, leaving over 47,000 dead and thousands couldn’t be found under the rubble.



Israel has strengthened movements since October 7, 2023, targeting civilian infrastructure and leaving the area in mess up, in line with information from Gaza's authority.



Over 470 days of strikes have caused 57,136 casualties, including 11,200 missing – assumed buried under rubbles.



The assaults have destroyed civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals, schools, and shelters, forcing tens of thousands to flee.



Also striking 717 water wells, leaving Gaza without adequate water supply, the Israeli army has ruined 88 percent of the region.



The predicted value of the destruction stands at USD37 billion.



Gaza’s authority showed that women and kids make up 70 percent of the victims of the attack. Over 17,800 kids, including 240 infants, and 12,298 women have been murdered, while 1,600 families were annihilated in assaults particularly targeting them.



