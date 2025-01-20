Warner Endorses Head As Aus Test Captain If Smith Isn’T Available For SL Tour

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Former opener David Warner has backed Travis Head to be Australia's new Test captain if Steve Smith isn't fit for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka due to an elbow injury suffered in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Smith was named as Australia's Test captain for the Sri Lanka tour after Pat Cummins was unavailable due to left ankle soreness and the birth of his second child. But Australia (CA) said on Sunday that Smith sustained an injury to his right elbow whilst throwing in the field for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League on Friday.

Smith, who was spotted wearing an elbow brace, is yet to join the Australian pre-tour camp at the ICC Academy in Dubai after seeing a specialist. But if he isn't fit for the first Test in Galle, then Warner expects for Head, named as vice-captain for the Sri Lanka tour, to become Australia's 48th Test skipper.

“I don't think he'd say much. He'll just make changes when he feels like it, he'll be fine. He's done the job for South Australia for a long time as well. He's got a good head on his shoulders,” Warner was quoted as saying by The Australian.

He also felt it will be a huge blow for Australia if Smith, who bats at number four, is not available for the entire tour. "Obviously, that's a big blow if he potentially misses the Sri Lanka tour, but I think he'll be able to get through it."

Australia's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka will begin on January 29 in Galle, followed by the second game beginning on February 6 at the same venue. It is followed by two ODIs in Colombo on February 12 and 14, respectively.