Egypt to form operations room to help monitoring situations in Gaza after ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN)

Egypt formally declared Saturday evening the formation of a cooperative mission room to monitor the application of the Gaza ceasefire among Israel and Hamas, helping the entry of assist into the strip, and control the movement of individuals.



The declaration was done in a statement shared by the Egyptian Foreign a day following Cairo held a globe conference to follow up on the arrangement reached on Wednesday.



The statement says: “Cairo announces the success of the arduous Egyptian efforts exerted since the start of the Gaza crisis on Oct. 7, 2023, in cooperation with our regional and international partners, to reach a ceasefire agreement.”



It stressed Egypt’s dedication to coordinating with its allies in Qatar and the US to guarantee the arrangement stability and full application by creating a collective functions room.



The ministry explained that the missions room, which is located in Egypt, will control the exchange of hostages and seizures, the entry of humanitarian assist, and the movement of individuals after the reopening of the Rafah crossing.



MENAFN20012025000045016953ID1109107117