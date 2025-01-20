Protesters rally in Washington DC against Trump’s presidency

(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Washington DC on Saturday to oppose incoming President Donald Trump, who is set to assume office on Monday.



The primary focus of the protest was to demand the safeguarding of abortion rights, as reported by NBC News.



Braving the cold, participants expressed strong resistance to Trump, joining the People's March, which attracted from all over the country.



The event bore similarities to the Women’s March held eight years earlier on January 21, 2017, when thousands rallied in the city the day after Trump’s first inauguration to protest his presidency.



Demonstrators criticized Trump’s policies, particularly regarding women’s rights and abortion, holding signs that called for the protection of these freedoms.



The march began at the Lincoln Memorial and continued toward the vicinity of the White House, with participants advocating for abortion rights as well as protections for women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and immigrants.



Protesters chanted anti-Trump slogans and carried banners urging the adoption of more progressive policies, especially concerning abortion rights.

