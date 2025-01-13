Energy Internet Corporation Names New CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mark Weathers CEO

Professor SP Kothari, Chairman

New Board member Sushant Shankar

New leadership following founder's death

- Mark WeathersSARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following the untimely death of founder and CEO Shankar Ramamurthy in December, the EIC Board of Directors has announced that Mark Weathers , will step into the CEO role. One of the founding members, Weathers has been with EIC for over two years as SVP Operations and has broad knowledge of the technology and applications for the unique isothermal compression and expansion process that the company has developed.Weathers stated,“While the loss of our dear friend and inspirational leader Shankar is a shock to the entire team, we are all committed to continuing the commercialization of our product to honor his legacy to make a positive impact on the climate crisis.” The EIC team is supported by the Board and the stakeholders in their journey.Additionally, the Board has added Sushant Shankar, Shankar's son and a successful entrepreneur in his own right, to the Board, and named Professor SP Kothari of MIT as the Board Chairman. The operational EIC team is comprised of 17 highly experienced senior members, many holding technical and advanced degrees. Professor Kothari commented“The Board is unanimous in appointing Mark as the CEO. Mark is an inspiring leader, he has sterling credentials in technology and operations, and most importantly, he commands the respect of the entire EIC team. Mark is laser focused on converting Shankar's innovations into a commercial success.”Shankar was a brilliant mechanical engineer and classic serial entrepreneur in the San Jose area. He founded, developed and sold several companies in the power management software space before turning his attention to applying his training to the climate crisis. Under his leadership, the team designed, tested, prototyped and certified an isothermal compression and expansion process. The team is now moving to commercialize the industrial compression technology with a hydrogen compressor and a carbon-dioxide separator device using the core technology. Using this as a springboard for revenue and supply chain buildout, EIC will soon roll out demonstration plants for energy storage that can provide grid power at utility scale with days to months of economical storage. The company's mission is to provide the level of power and energy that will be needed to continue to implement variable renewable energy without cost and availability penalties.

Mark Weathers

Energy Internet Corporation

+1 602-363-7929

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.