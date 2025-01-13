Ciaoflorence Opens A New Sales Point In The Heart Of Florence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FLORENCE, TUSCANY, ITALY, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CiaoFlorence is excited to announce the opening of its new sales point in the city center of Florence Italy, in Via Cavour, just a short walk from Florence's iconic Cathedral, the Duomo. This centrally located space aims to provide visitors with a warm and inviting place to plan their adventures while reinforcing CiaoFlorence's growing presence across Italy.The reception area of this new sales point is larger and more comfortable, making it easier to accommodate guests, whether they're booking a tour or waiting to start their activities. CiaoFlorence believes this change will make every visit not just practical but memorable.This new space will also be the meeting point for several of CiaoFlorence's top tours, offering travelers a familiar and convenient spot. Travel experts on-site are happy to help plan itineraries or recommend activities tailored to every visitor's interests, whether it's their first time in Florence or their tenth.For those arriving early before their tour, the new location offers a cozy relaxation zone where they can sit back, unwind, and take a moment to recharge before exploring. There's also a refreshment area for refilling water bottles-perfect for staying hydrated on warm days. Plus, visitors can browse a selection of unique souvenirs, including customizable items that make great gifts or keepsakes.CiaoFlorence has always aimed to make travel enjoyable and stress-free, and this new location reflects that goal. It's more than just a sales point-it's a place where thoughtful design and personalized service come together to create unforgettable experiences.Located in Florence Italy , at Via Cavour 12r, the new space will officially open to the public in the coming weeks. It's a perfect stop for anyone seeking expert advice, engaging tours, or a smooth start to their Florence adventures.To learn more about what's new contact CiaoFlorence at +39 055 354 044 or via email at .... The team is here to help create itineraries that make every trip as enjoyable as possible.

