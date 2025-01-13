EU Provides New EUR 148M Humanitarian Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union has announced the allocation of a new humanitarian aid package worth EUR

148 million, which will be directed to humanitarian projects in Ukraine and neighboring Moldova to support Ukrainian citizens affected by the consequences of Russia's war.

As reported by Ukrinform, this information was published today on the European Commission's website.

"As Russia's war of aggression continues to devastate Ukraine, approximately 12.7 million people are in need of urgent assistance. New European Commission funding will be used to provide life-saving support and ensure that essential aid reaches the most vulnerable populations in Ukraine. The €148 million in new funding will continue to support vital humanitarian aid in both Ukraine and Moldova, and will bring the total of humanitarian aid allocated by the European Commission to over €1.1 billion," the statement says.

Of this amount, €140 million is allocated for humanitarian projects in Ukraine and will be directed towards emergency assistance, including food, shelter, clean water, healthcare, and winter protection. Particular attention will be given to supporting vulnerable populations in Ukraine's eastern and southern regions, which have been heavily affected by Russia's war.

Another €8 million is allocated for humanitarian projects in Moldova. These projects will focus on helping Ukrainian refugees in Moldova and supporting the local communities that host them. Priorities include providing cash assistance and access to essential services, such as medical care and education, as well as offering psychological support.

The statement also notes that European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, is visiting Ukraine today to coordinate and enhance the effectiveness of the critical aid the EU is providing to the people of Ukraine.

During her visit, the Commissioner will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, other key officials, and communities receiving humanitarian support from the EU.

Before arriving in Kyiv, Commissioner Lahbib visited a medical evacuation center in the Polish city of Rzeszów, where staff have helped transport approximately 4,000 patients from Ukraine and neighboring countries for treatment in European hospitals, using the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Since the start of Russia's military invasion, the European Union has been carrying out the largest humanitarian operation in its history in Ukraine, using the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Thanks to these efforts, over 150,000 tons of humanitarian cargo have been delivered to Ukraine. The EU has also used its own reserves through the rescEU program, including providing Ukraine with generators, medical equipment, temporary shelters, and equipment for restoring water treatment plants.

As previously reported, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the EU has provided substantial economic, financial, military, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, totaling nearly €134 billion to date.