ASCEND TO NEW ELEMENTAL HEIGHTS IN THE ENCHANTED REALMS OF PUBG MOBILE’S VERSION 3.6 UPDATE

DUBAI – January 13, 2025 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world's most popular mobile games, brings exciting new features in its latest Version 3.6 Update. Available until March 5th, players can explore the Sacred Quartet mode, where they'll master elemental arts and uncover hidden treasures.



Players can immerse themselves in the visually breathtaking new themed mode, Sacred Quartet, available across Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps. Featuring a mystical floating mountain sanctuary filled with elemental energy, players can approach the mountain base to soar into the sky and parachute into the Four Guardians Sect, or remain on the ground to explore training halls of the Elemental Mastery Pavilion. Within the Pavilion and Four Guardians Sect, players can interact with elemental devices like Fire Stones, Water Geysers, and Wood Vines, and earn secret treasures. Additionally, scattered throughout the map, Mystic Scrolls transport players to the peaceful Mystic Enclave, where they can meditate, enjoy the scenery, and discover hidden treasures. Players can also break Water Vats to release supplies or solve Chime Bell puzzles to unlock valuable crates.



Players can master Elemental Arts on Spawn Island by selecting exclusive elements from a pop-up window, unlocking powerful skills like Flaming Phoenix for fiery offense, Aqua Dragon for defensive barriers, Whirlwind Tiger for rapid movement, or Naturespirit Deer for summoning and teleportation. In the serene bamboo forest, feeding resting pandas will earn their favour and reveal the exclusive 2-seater Panda mount. As matches progress, new mechanics like the Spirit Collecting Bell will encourage competitive showdowns for valuable supply crates, while the Guardians United challenge tasks teams with mastering different elemental skills and surviving to claim exclusive rewards.



The Version 3.6 Update also introduces a brand-new event, The Spring Festival, taking place between January 23rd until February 5th, bringing a vibrant, traditional atmosphere and exciting rewards to PUBG MOBILE. During the event, using a Dumpling medical item will fully recover Health and Energy, opening crates in the main area of Sacred Quartet may trigger the Year of the Snake fireworks show, and entering the special Mystic Enclave will activate a vibrant Lion Dance.



The World of Wonder update also gets a wealth of new features. To enhance the festive atmosphere, new themed objects like Red Packets, Dumplings, Bao, Kites, Eastern-style buildings, and Chime Bells have been added. For sports fans, a football contested object and goalposts and more have been added for American football-themed gameplay. The Team-Up system now includes chat recruitment and a Team-Up Lobby for faster matchmaking, while the search system is enhanced with personalised recommendations, customisable results, and “You May Like” preferences. Additionally, new vehicles, including the Panda (exclusive to this version), Bicycle, Buggy, and Motor Glider, have been introduced.



Metro Royale receives major improvements with the addition of Survival Drop mode, where play zones spawn at random locations, accompanied by air drops containing valuable items, making each match fun and unpredictable. Rare sellable items, such as the Gold Mechanical Wristwatch, Gold Military Kettle, and Heart of Gold Necklace, are now available across all maps. A new NPC, Panda, appears at Misty Port and Arctic Base, offering high-value trades for sellable items with a chance for unexpected bonus drops. Players will also see optimisations to the special traits of fabled equipment and general experience improvements introduced in this new Version.



Home mode also gets exciting new features in the Version 3.6 Update. Players can now spin the Home Lucky Spin for new Sylvan Mystique and Romantic Promise style items. Sylvan Mystique will be available starting January 9th, and Romantic Promise will launch on February 14th. The new Home Roommate feature allows players to team up with friends, share a home, build together with shared inventory, and unlock exclusive rewards. To become roommates, players need a Level 15 Home, completion of the Home tutorial, and over 300 Synergy.



Finally, Classic Mode gets several updates with the Version 3.6 Update from the introduction of the Welding Gun, a short range vehicle repair tool, enhancements to Light Machine Guns, vehicle drifting, inventory space, and more alongside Cycle 8 Season 22, which brings new legendary items!





