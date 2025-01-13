Pentagon declares Trump to take over Biden’s unspent Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald will have a few billion dollars in unspent military aid for Ukraine when he takes office, according to the Pentagon. The Biden administration has allocated $122 billion in total aid to Ukraine since the conflict with Russia began in 2022, with a significant portion coming from the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows for direct transfers of weapons and ammunition from US stocks to Ukraine.



While President Biden’s administration has used this authority 72 times, the fund has not been fully exhausted. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh confirmed that several billion dollars in remaining funds would be left for the incoming administration to decide how to allocate. The amount is estimated to be around $4.8 billion, though this figure has not been officially confirmed.



The Biden administration’s inability to fully spend the available funds is due to delays in resupplying US military stocks. Trump has promised to end the Ukraine conflict quickly once in office and has suggested using US aid as leverage to bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiation table. Reports indicate that Trump's administration may push for a freeze in the conflict along current battle lines, but Moscow insists on a complete resolution. Trump has previously hinted at a potential reduction in US aid to Ukraine.

MENAFN13012025000045015687ID1109083962