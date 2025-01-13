Coffee Pod Market Massive Growth From $2.8 Billion By 2032, Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 8.5% From 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coffee Pod Market, 2025

The global coffee pod was valued at $1.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032.

- Roshan DeshmukhWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Coffee Pod Market ," The coffee pod market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $2.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032. The research provides a current evaluation of the global market landscape, highlighting recent trends, key drivers, and the overall market environment. The study examines the main factors influencing industry expansion, analyzing both its growth drivers and restraints. Additionally, it sheds light on factors expected to offer promising opportunities for development of industry in the future.Download Sample Report PDF Brochure:Coffee pods are single-serve coffee containers that are made using recyclable paper bags. The bags are encapsulated with a calculated dose of pressed ground coffee. Unlike coffee capsules that majorly feature plastic or aluminum-based packaging, coffee pods are naturally compostable and contain a higher volume of coffee per pod.Adoption of sustainable consumption habits, lifestyle changes, and rise in disposable income compounded by introduction of innovative flavors and decaffeinated coffee pods drive the growth of global coffee pod market. However, increase in cost of production owing to rise in inflation, high raw material prices attributed to climate change, labor shortage, and supply chain hindrances caused by geopolitical unrest restrict the market growth.Sustainable and environmentally conscious consumption habits are the pivotal part of the booming demand for coffee pod market growth . The increased popularity of single-serve coffee containers has changed the way people consume coffee. Due to the convenience these products offer in terms of reduced preparation time, they have appealed to many consumers. Coffee pods offer the most compelling option to consumers seeking to reduce individual Cabon footprint, which existing solutions fail to meet such as capsules, thus increases the coffee pod market demand. Coffee capsules often generate waste that becomes difficult to manage and requires a dedicated amount of effort to properly dispose of. Also, pods offer multiple machine compatibility that furthers the adoption rate in the coffee pod industry.The coffee pod market analysis on the basis of flavor, caffeine concentration, end use, distribution channel, and region. By flavor, the market is classified into caramel, chocolate, hazelnut, and others. By caffeine concentration, the market is classified as caffeinated and decaffeinated. By end use the market is classified into commercial and residential. By distribution channel, the market is classified into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, online channels, and others. By region, the market is analyzed for North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Saudi Arabia, Brazil, UAE, Argentina, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).LIMITED-TIME OFFER (Till 30 JAN 2025) - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:By end use, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fithts of the global coffee pod market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Coffee pods provide a convenient & economical approach in coffee drink preparation. With rise in coffee consumption in away-from home channels, many cafes & restaurants are adopting pods to address increase in the number of consumers. However, the residential segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032. Moreover, increase in trend toward making coffee drinks at home that resemble quality of café, surge the demand for residential coffee pods.Depending on flavor, the chocolate segment held the highest market share in 2022, and accounting for more than one-thirds of the global coffee pod market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. With employment of advanced technologies & methods, companies are enhancing naturally present chocolate flavor in coffee beans. Manufacturers are further sourcing coffee from different origins to increase flavor. However, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% % from 2023 to 2032.As per distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-thirds of the global coffee pod market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The hypermarkets/supermarkets are adapting to change in consumer preferences, and are incorporating technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to offer personalized shopping experiences, self-checkout, and contactless payment. However, the online segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032. Online stores are integrating technologies to provide enhanced shopping experience through e-commerce by offering an extensive product range.Region wise, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global coffee pod market revenue. In this region, coffee consumption is higher and demand for pods is aggregated by number of manufacturers & high disposable income. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2032. In LAMEA, the coffee pod market has witnessed growth for commercial coffee pods. With rise in the number of coffee shops in the region, companies are emphasizing increasing their share in commercial segments.Enquire More About this Report:Key Benefits For Stakeholders:> This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the coffee pod market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing coffee pod market opportunities.> The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.> Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.> In-depth analysis of the coffee pod market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.> Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.> Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.> The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global coffee pod market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Reasons to Buy This Coffee Pod Market Report:. Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.. Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.. Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.. Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.. Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.. Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.. Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.. Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.. 