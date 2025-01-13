Video: Dubai Driver Fined Dh50,000 For Doing Dangerous Stunts In The Rain Vehicle Seized

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A reckless driver in Dubai was recently caught doing dangerous stunts in the rain, the said on Friday. Patrol teams immediately tracked him down and seized his vehicle.

In a video shared by the Dubai Police, a black pickup truck is seen drifting around Al Marmoom desert, kicking up a cloud of dust before speeding away on the road.

"The incident occurred despite repeated warnings urging the public to exercise caution and follow traffic laws, particularly during adverse weather conditions," the Dubai Police said. Here's a video: The Dubai Police's patrol team went after the vehicle right away and penalised the driver. The pickup was impounded, and the violator would have to pay a Dh50,000 fee and clear any outstanding fine to get it back, based on the rules stipulated in Decree No. 30 of 2023. Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. "These reckless actions, including stunt driving and drifting, posed significant risks to public safety and disrupted the area," said Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, acting assistant commander-in-chief for operations affairs at Dubai Police. The Dubai Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to reckless driving, particularly behaviours that endanger lives and compromise road safety, Maj-Gen Al Mazrouei said. Traffic law violators face strict penalties, including vehicle confiscation, legal summons, and potential prosecution, he added. The officer urged all drivers to prioritise safety, adhere to speed limits, and avoid actions that could put lives at risk. He reiterated that reckless driving is a serious offence with far-reaching consequences. "Ensuring public safety is a shared responsibility," Al Mazrouei said.