ILT20: Kohler-Cadmore Rescues Sharjah Warriorz With Stunning Knock

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) English batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore produced a superlative knock as Sharjah Warriorz overcame Gulf Giants in a last-ball thriller at the ILT20 on Sunday.

Under the dazzling Ring of Fire at Dubai International Stadium, Kohler-Cadmore (83 not out off 56 balls, 6 fours, 4 sixes) held his nerve, mixing caution with aggression as he dragged his team over the line despite losing wickets at regular intervals at the other end.

Thanks to his brilliance, the Warriorz chased down 174 on the final ball of their innings for a thrilling three-wicket win.

At 2 for 119 in the 13th over, the Warriorz were in control while chasing the target.

But the Tim Southee-led team suffered a batting collapse when UAE all-rounder Rohan Mustafa (45 off 33 balls) fell after his fantastic 105-run partnership with Kohler-Cadmore.

But Kohler-Cadmore remained strong until the last ball to earn victory for his team.

Earlier, Rehan Ahmed top-scored with a knock of 46 off 27 balls as the Giants made 174 for seven in 20 overs.

Warriorz skipper Southee was superb with the ball, picking up three wickets for just 30 runs in four overs.

Meanwhile, opener Phil Salt hit a brilliant 71 off 49 balls, while UAE youngster Alishan Sharafu made 46 off 34 balls and Andre Russell scored 30 as the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders made 166 for five.

Meanwhile, Dubai Capitals beat defending champions MI Emirates by one run in a thrilling opening match of the ILT20 Season 3 on Saturday.

Brief Scores

Sharjah Warriorz beat Gulf Giants by three wickets.

Gulf Giants 174/7 in 20 overs (Rehan Ahmed 46, Jordan Cox 38, Shimron Hetmyer 36; Tim Southee 3/30).

Sharjah Warriorz 175/7 in 20 overs (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 83 not out, Rohan Mustafa 45; Mark Adair 2/23, Blessing Muzarabani 2/27)

Player of the Match: Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Desert Vipers beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by seven wickets

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 166/5 in 20 overs (Phil Salt 71 not out, Alishan Sharafu 46, Andre Russell 30, Lockie Ferguson 1 for 26, Mohammad Amir 1 for 29)

Desert Vipers 168/3 in 18.4 overs (Dan Lawrence 70, Sam Curran 50 not out, Fakhar Zaman 23, Andre Russell 1 for 15, Shahid Bhutta 1 for 27, Sunil Narine 1 for 29)

Player of the Match: Dan Lawrence