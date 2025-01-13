Anupam Kher Celebrates Satish Kaushik's Legacy

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Anupam Kher celebrated the legacy of the late Satish Kaushik by sharing his transformation for the role of former Deputy Prime of India, Jagjivan Ram.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared a in which actor Satish was seen talking about his role in the upcoming Emergency. Directed by Kangana Ranaut, the film also stars Kher and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

In the video, Satish called himself lucky to have been given the opportunity to portray Jagjivan Ram. He also praised Ranaut's directorial skills, calling her an "actor's director." The clip also featured his transformation make-up from actor Satish Kaushik to Jagjivan Ram. "Sometimes as an actor when you are given an opportunity to play the role of a renowned personality then it invites a dilemma of how to approach the role. Shall I put some of myself into it or shall I act as per what the audience has seen or read before about him. I feel so lucky to play the role of Jagjivan Ram in the Emergency. Remembering Kaushik, Kher wrote, "Celebrating the legacy of my friend #SatishKaushik as he transforms into Babu Jagjivan Ram in #Emergency. A legendary actor in a historic role--his brilliance will leave an impact forever." Actor Satish Kaushik passed away at 66 last year due to a heart attack. Emergency will be released in UAE theatres on January 17.