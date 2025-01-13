'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Star Kartik Aaryan Revisits College In Mumbai

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) star Kartik Aaryan recently visited his alma mater, DY Patil University, in Mumbai.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa star was awarded his engineering degree at the college's convocation ceremony. He got his degree more than a decade later after first enrolling in the course.

Taking to Instagram, Aaryan dropped a video in which he could be seen receiving a grand welcome at college. Not only did he interact with the students but danced with them.

"From sitting on the backbench to standing on the stage for my convocation - what a journey it's been. DY Patil University, you gave me memories, dreams, and now, finally, my degree (only took over a decade!). Thank you, Vijay Patil Sir, my incredible teachers, and the young dreamers here for all the love- this feels like coming home," he captioned the post.

Aaryan's post garnered loads of likes and comments from netizens.

One fan commented, "Cute moments."

"You rock," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, 2024 turned out to be a great year for Aaryan.

The horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 emerged as Kartik's career-defining hit, grossing over Rs4 billion (Dh169 million) globally despite a box-office clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.

In contrast, Chandu Champion, where he portrayed Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar, received critical acclaim for its storytelling and his performance. While the film underperformed at the box office, its success on OTT platforms and recognition at international award ceremonies, including an IFFM award, underscored its impact.

Looking ahead, Aaryan is gearing up for his next venture, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions.

The rom-com is set to release in 2026.