Watch: UAE Authority Airlifts Injured Man From RAK Mountain

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A man who got at one of the mountainous locations in Ras Al-Khaimah was airlifted to a hospital on Saturday.

The medical evacuation was carried out by the UAE's National Guard in coordination with Ras Al-Khaimah Police. As soon as the authorities received a report about the medical emergency, they located the injured man and evacuated him using a search and rescue plane. The man was airlifted to Al-Qasimi Hospital for necessary treatment. Watch evacuation video: Both the National Guard as well as the Ras Al-Khaimah Police have urged people to adhere to safety guidelines and follow necessary preventive measures to ensure their safety. The National Guard has also urged the public to call the Search and Rescue Emergency Hotline (995) to report any emergencies that require assistance or intervention.