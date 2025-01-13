Afghan Spy Killed By Security Forces While Attempting Border Escape

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Security forces successfully neutralized an Afghan spy attempting to flee across the Pak-Afghan border on January 11. According to sources, the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Muhammad Khan Ahmad Khil, alias Abdullah, was a resident of Afghanistan's Paktika province.

Sources revealed that the deceased operative was working for an Afghan intelligence agency and was involved in smuggling weapons and ammunition from Afghanistan to Pakistan. These supplies were reportedly intended for use in activities within Pakistan.

Also Read; Kurram on Edge: Threats of Protest March, 288 Deaths Amid Prolonged Blockades



During the operation, security forces recovered an Afghan national identity card from the spy, confirming his identity and affiliation. This incident highlights ongoing efforts to thwart cross-border terrorist networks and secure the region from external threats.