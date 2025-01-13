North America IT Salary Survey 2025 - IT Compensation Does Not Keep Up With Inflation And Hiring Slows But Still Strong

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Salaries for IT Professionals, in aggregate, rose 1.87% in the past 4 quarters - less than the annualized inflation rate.

The 2025 Salary Survey draws on data collected throughout the year by extensive internet-based and completed survey forms sent to businesses throughout the United States and Canada. The survey data reflects IT salaries in 78 major cities in the United States as well as 23 cities in Canada.

IT compensation does not keep up with inflation and hiring slows but still strong

The analyst conducted salary surveys of the IT Job market over 40 years. The data from this survey has been published in the Computer Industry Almanac, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, eWeek, and many other business and industry publications. In addition, over the years it has been featured on CNN, the Wall Street Journal, and several national and international television and multi-media outlets.

Summary of Findings

Two Artificial Intelligence positions were added to the 2025 IT Salary Survey. They are the Vice President Artificial Intelligence (aka Chief AI Officer CAIO) and Project Manager Artificial Intelligence. Dropped from the survey were the Supervisor Word Processing/Data Entry and the Data Entry Operator. Many of those positions have been eliminated with recent Office Automation, e-commerce, and artificial intelligence.

Many IT organizations have eliminated or automated functions so there is less of a requirement for "entry-level" and "low-skill" level positions.

Total compensation for IT executives in Large enterprises is 15.4% higher than in Mid-sized enterprises.

Base salaries for all IT Pros increased by 1.22% - now $99,696.

Median compensation (including bonuses and fringe benefits) for IT Pros in large enterprises is $107,663 with executives' median of $186,286.

Salaries for IT Professionals, in aggregate, rose 1.87% in the past 4 quarters - less than the annualized inflation rate.

With bonuses and fringe benefits, IT Pros fared the best as their total compensation increased by 5.47% in large enterprises and 1.44% in mid-sized enterprises.

Salary compression is occurring as "new hires" are offered salaries at the top end of the pay ranges for existing positions - often paid more than current employees in the same position.

Attrition rates in mid-sized enterprises are rising faster than in large enterprises.

Salary levels in mid-sized enterprises are rising slower than in large enterprises, 0.89% versus 2.81%

Demand has remained high for IT professionals supporting artificial Intelligence, security, Blockchain, and e-commerce. Staffing and retention continue as a primary priority of C-level management

IT Salaries were on the rise. More companies were investing in information technology. The emphasis over the past several years is in both e-commerce and mobile computing. At the same time with the ever-increasing Cyber attacks and data breaches, CIO are looking to harden their sites and lock down data access so that they can protect all of their electronic assets.

Added to that in an ever-increasing array of mandated requirements from the EU with GPDR and US federal and state requirements to protect individual users' privacy. All of these factors increase demand for experienced IT Pros and salaries they are paid.

Top Paying IT Positions

Large enterprises tend to compensate IT Professionals more than SMBs. The only position that is paid more in mid-sized enterprises is that of Vice President Consulting Services.

