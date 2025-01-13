Special Operations Forces Eliminate 18 North Koreans In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rangers from the 6th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the of Ukraine repelled an assault by DPRK in Russia's Kursk region and eliminated 18 North Korean soldiers.

The SOF command announced this in a Telegram message and published the relevant footage, Ukrinform reports.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="ukr_sof/1370" data-width="100%"></script>

A surviving DPRK fighter set an unsuccessful trap for the Special Operations Forces rangers. He tried to deceive the and blow himself up with a grenade.

When the rangers approached the North Korean, he blew himself up. The Ukrainian soldiers realized the danger in time and quickly moved out of the danger zone. There were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Special Operations Forces, together with other units of the Defense Forces, repelled the Russian army's attempts to storm Ukrainian positions in one of the settlements of the Kursk region.