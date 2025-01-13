(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Shimoga, Karnataka, India In a significant move towards promoting sustainability, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. extended its flagship initiative, 'Bottles for Change,'

to Kuvempu University in Shimoga, Karnataka . The launch was marked by the signing of a Letter of Association (LOA) with the university, followed by awareness session on plastic waste management and installation of recycled plastic benches, bins at the campus.



Bisleri International launches 'Bottles for Change' program in Kuvempu University, Shimoga, Karnataka





This event was followed by a technical panel discussion on the theme,“Waste to Wealth” to understand the role of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and circularity in achieving the desired outcome. The discussion was chaired by Prof J. Narayana, Chairman, Dept of Environment Science. Government, Academicians and Industry leaders including Shri Mahesh K Patil, Chairman, Goa State Pollution Control Board, Dr Hina Kousar, Professor, Dept of Environment Science and Shri K. Ganesh, Director, Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. participated as the guest speakers in the panel. The discussion was moderated by Shri Sujeet Kumar Dongre, Chairman, Union Territory Level Expert Appraisal Committee for Dadar & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu.





Speaking on the occasion, Mr. K. Ganesh, Director, Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd , said,“Our partnership with Kuvempu University reflects the potential of young minds in driving sustainable change. At Bisleri, we are committed to being a plastic-neutral

and water-positive

company. Through this initiative, we aim to create a mass movement towards responsible plastic waste disposal and management.”





Adding to this Dr Yogendra K, Professor, Department of Environmental Science, Kuvempu University said,“Our collaboration with Bisleri is directed towards instilling sustainable values in our youth. These young minds are the future leaders who will shape our world for the generations to come. We are thankful to Bisleri for making us a part of their Greener Promise.”





Bisleri International as part of the 'Bisleri Greener Promise'

campaign, aims to install 1,000 benches made from recycled plastic

at prominent locations across India. The organization remains steadfast in its commitment to embedding sustainability in all its operations, driving growth through responsible business practices.





About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 54 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.





Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighboring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavors, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform – Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.





The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit .

