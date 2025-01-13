British government emphasizes need for international fund aimed at supporting peace between Israelis, Palestinians

(MENAFN) The British government, under the leadership of Keir Starmer, is emphasizing the need for an international fund aimed at supporting peace between Israelis and Palestinians. This initiative aims to strengthen civil society efforts, build trust, and draw from the UK's experiences, particularly those gained in Northern Ireland. Despite ongoing violence in Gaza and the West Bank, and the looming threat of broader regional conflict between Israel and Iran, the call for peace remains critical. While peace talks may seem impossible in these turbulent times, it is precisely during such crises that efforts to find solutions must be intensified.



The current situation is the worst it has ever been for both Palestinians and Israelis. The failure of previous peace efforts, often due to obstruction or difficulty, has led to a suspension of the peace process, with many hoping for "another chance" that has yet to come. The consequences of this delay have been catastrophic, destabilizing the region and causing immense loss of life. As such, the world cannot afford to repeat these mistakes. In light of this, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement of an "international fund for Israeli-Palestinian peace" is an essential step forward. The fund will be launched with an inaugural meeting in London and will focus on supporting civil society organizations in the region. This commitment is part of a growing global effort to empower grassroots initiatives, ensuring that the voices of those working for equality, security, and dignity are heard and play an active role in shaping a lasting and just solution to the conflict.



Past diplomatic efforts have largely overlooked the importance of societal factors that are crucial for the success of peacebuilding. There has been little focus on strengthening the active forces of peacebuilding within both Israeli and Palestinian communities. Expanding and supporting these efforts is vital for any future peace process to succeed, ensuring that the work done by these peace activists is recognized and integrated into broader efforts to resolve the conflict.

