Israel Appoints New Ambassador To Azerbaijan

1/13/2025 2:06:23 AM

Akbar Novruz

Ronen Kraus, the director of the Eurasian Department at Israel's Foreign Ministry, has been appointed as Israel's new ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that the Israeli government unanimously approved Kraus, along with 11 other diplomats, for ambassadorial and consular roles abroad, following recommendations by the Committee for the Appointment of Heads of Foreign Missions and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel have been in place since 1992, with the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan opening in August 1993. Israel is one of Azerbaijan's key trade partners, being the second-largest importer of Azerbaijani oil. Furthermore, the two nations enjoy robust cooperation in the defense sector, strengthening their strategic partnership over the decades.

AzerNews

