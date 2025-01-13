Israel Appoints New Ambassador To Azerbaijan
Date
1/13/2025 2:06:23 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Ronen Kraus, the director of the Eurasian Department at Israel's
Foreign Ministry, has been appointed as Israel's new ambassador to
Azerbaijan.
Azernews reports that the Israeli government
unanimously approved Kraus, along with 11 other diplomats, for
ambassadorial and consular roles abroad, following recommendations
by the Committee for the Appointment of Heads of Foreign Missions
and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.
Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel have been in
place since 1992, with the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan opening in
August 1993. Israel is one of Azerbaijan's key trade partners,
being the second-largest importer of Azerbaijani oil. Furthermore,
the two nations enjoy robust cooperation in the defense sector,
strengthening their strategic partnership over the decades.
