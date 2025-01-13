Umm Salal Honey Exhibition Showcases Premium Local Products At Competitive Prices

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Umm Salal Winter Festival is hosting a honey that runs until January 18, 2025. Featuring premium honey and honey-based products from 20 local farms, the event offers high-quality items at competitive prices.

It showcases over 1.05 tonnes of honey products, catering to individual buyers and businesses.

Visitors are welcome daily, with opening hours from 9am to 1pm and 4pm to 8pm.

The exhibition features a variety of honey products at attractive prices, including Sidr honey, known for its distinct flavour and medicinal properties, is available for QR250 per kilogramme, while Spring honey is priced at QR200 per kilogramme.

Honeycomb wax is sold at QR500 per kilogramme, and refined wax is available for QR400 per kilogramme.

Additionally, other honey-derived products, such as bee bread, bee pollen, honey balm with propolis, and lip balm, are offered at prices ranging from QR30 to QR35.

Adel Fathi, a beekeeper and sales representative, underscored the stringent quality measures taken to ensure product excellence.



He told The Peninsula:“Honey samples are rigorously collected by the Ministry of Municipality and forwarded to the Ministry of Health to ensure quality. Based on the results, exhibitors are approved to participate in the exhibition.”

He further praised the support provided by the Ministry of Municipality to local farms.“All the farms receive support, including beehives, beekeeping equipment, and training for workers on honey production techniques,” he added.

The exhibition aims to promote locally produced honey and support national farms engaged in beekeeping and high-quality honey production. It also serves as a platform for farmers to market their products and raise public awareness about the significance of honey as a natural and nutritious resource.

The Umm Salal Winter Festival has also hosted exhibitions for dates and flowers, drawing attention to various locally sourced agricultural products.

The honey exhibition, which is part of Qatar's national beekeeping project launched in 2013, is held in the Umm Salal Central Market, a venue that attracts around one million visitors annually and also houses vegetable, fish, and fruit markets.