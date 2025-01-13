Qatar Airways Group Launches Annual Safety Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Group yesterday launched its annual safety and security awareness event which aims to reinforce the culture of safety across all of its business operations.

Under the theme 'It Begins With You and Continues With Me', the event was launched earlier yesterday at The Plaza Doha, by Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer.

Hosted in collaboration with multiple partners from across Qatar, including the of Interior, Mowasalat (Karwa) and Hamad Medical Corporation, the event is supported by a number of Qatar Airways Group divisions, subsidiaries and companies, including Qatar Aviation Services, Qatar Aircraft Catering Company, Qatar Duty Free, Discover Qatar, Hamad International Airport, and Oryx International School.

During his opening address, Engr. Al Meer expressed his gratitude to Qatar Airways Group employees and the participating organisations.



“Collaboration remains the most important approach to advancing sustainable safety and security. Today's partnership approach underscores our country's shared vision and dedication to achieving a common goal of offering a safe and secure air transport network,” he said.

The event features exhibition booths that was open between 11am and 3pm on January 12 , and it will be open between 8am and 2pm on January 13 and 14.

The event offers engaging activities including staff quizzes, live demonstrations, games as well as team contests, competitions, and recognition awards.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Risk Officer, Ashish Jain, said,“When it comes to safety and security at Qatar Airways Group, we continually explore new and innovative ways to deliver and meet objectives. I am proud of the collaboration that has taken place between our divisions, subsidiaries and companies, and our external partners to produce an exceptionally successful event for all Qatar Airways Group employees.”

Among the exhibition booths, the Ministry of Interior's display highlights the work of its various sections, including the General Directorate of Civil Defence, General Directorate of Drug Enforcement and General Directorate of Traffic while Karwa Academy, a Mowasalat entity, showcases safe driving initiatives highlighting traffic safety. Hamad Medical Corporation presents its highly successful Kulluna Healthy Heart campaign.

