Syria's new leader expresses optimism that 14M displaced Syrians to return home in 2 years

(MENAFN) The head of Syria's new administration, Ahmed al-Sharaa, voiced his hopefulness that 14 million displaced Syrians would go back to their nation in two years after the collapse of the Bashar Assad regime.



Talking to Dubai-based documentary filmmaker and YouTube content creator Joe HaTTab in a video that broadcasted on Sunday, Al-Sharaa stressed that after the fall of the 61-year-old Baath in December, Syrians who were pushed to escape their mother country are already coming back.



"I am confident that 14 million Syrians will return to their country in two years. Only around 1 to 1.5 million will remain (abroad)," he stated.



Al-Sharaa denounced the overthrown regime for leveraging state institutions to repress and control the population, establishing institutions to suppress citizens and turning to strategies like torment and murders.



He highlighted his administration’s dedication to justice as a foundational value for Syria's renovation and improvement.



"If the state is weak, the citizens of that country cannot be strong," he stated, emphasizing the requirement for short-, medium- and long-term strategies for public institutions, legislative as well as executive entities and other sectors during this process.



He also stated that tackling the present challenges in society are going to take time but can be accomplished through persistent planning and public education.



Al-Sharaa noted the Syrian people defeated their misery through the revolution.

