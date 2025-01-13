Iran recently launches its largest military exercise in decades

(MENAFN) Iran recently launched its largest military exercise in decades, showcasing an array of drones, rocket launchers, and ballistic missiles, simulating a defense against an attack on a nuclear facility. These drills were framed as a response to emerging security threats, with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) asserting that the country’s defense systems remain on high alert, despite ongoing challenges. However, beneath these military displays, Iranian society is grappling with rising anxiety due to mounting pressure both at home and abroad. President-elect Donald has vowed to impose tougher sanctions on Iran, particularly targeting its oil sales to China, exacerbating the nation’s economic struggles. In addition, Israel’s growing assertiveness and threats of military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities have left the country on the defensive, facing direct attacks from Israel and suffering losses in Lebanon and Syria.



The military exercises were highlighted by Iran’s air defense systems, which had been damaged during Israeli strikes in October. The display of military hardware seemed intended to counter reports that Iran’s air defenses were weak, but analysts argue that the weapons showcased were not as advanced as those lost in the Israeli offensive. Experts believe that the prolonged regional conflict has exposed the limits of Iran’s military capabilities, with some suggesting that Iran has "nothing left to show" after months of heightened tension. The economic outlook remains grim, with the Iranian currency losing 65% of its value last year and high inflation causing widespread protests, such as a rare strike in Tehran’s main market. The government is grappling with a deteriorating economy, rising unemployment, and internal instability, which the recent military drills may have sought to address.



As the conflict continues, Iran's allies in the region, including Iraq, are also preparing for potential challenges, with Iran-aligned militias facing reduced operations due to shifting political dynamics in Lebanon and Syria. The return of the U.S. administration under Trump is seen as a catalyst for further instability, pushing Iran to bolster its defenses.

MENAFN13012025000045015687ID1109082853