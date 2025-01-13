Qatar Attends General Assembly Of IRENA

Qatar participated in the 15th General Assembly of the International Agency (IRENA), held in Abu Dhabi yesterday. Qatar was represented in the meeting by Ambassador of Qatar to the UAE H E Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri and H E Mishal bin Jabor Al Thani, Senior Adviser for Energy Policy and International Relations in the Office of the CEO of QatarEnergy.

