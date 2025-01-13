عربي


Qatar Attends General Assembly Of IRENA

1/13/2025

QNA

Qatar participated in the 15th General Assembly of the International renewable energy Agency (IRENA), held in Abu Dhabi yesterday. Qatar was represented in the meeting by Ambassador of Qatar to the UAE
H E Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri and H E sheikh Mishal bin Jabor Al Thani, Senior Adviser for Energy Policy and International Relations in the Office of the CEO of QatarEnergy.

The Peninsula

