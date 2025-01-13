Israeli army reportedly alters its tactics in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) The Israeli has reportedly altered its tactics in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip after suffering significant losses in a recent battle. On Saturday evening, the military confirmed the death of four soldiers, including a reserve officer and members of the elite "Nahal" brigade, along with six others injured, two seriously, following the detonation of a high-explosive device in the area. This incident prompted a swift review by the Gaza Division, leading to changes in how Israeli forces operate within the combat zone. The primary objective is to dismantle the last remaining Hamas battalion in northern Gaza, with the military asserting that Hamas fighters, having nowhere to retreat, are fiercely resisting the IDF.



The ground operation in Beit Hanoun, which began over two weeks ago, is seen as crucial to restoring security to Israeli settlements near the Gaza Strip and the city of Sderot. Since its initiation, 11 Israeli soldiers have been killed, and nearly 20 others wounded. Hamas has been reportedly preparing for this confrontation, setting up extensive surveillance through cameras, planting explosives in homes and corridors, and establishing firing positions for anti-tank missiles and snipers. To counter these threats, the Israeli army has adjusted its approach by increasing pre-emptive artillery fire, utilizing drones for reconnaissance, and enhancing detection of explosives from the air with thermal systems.



Additionally, the IDF is making efforts to keep their movements unpredictable, including operating during nighttime, when they have an advantage over Hamas. This strategy is aimed at minimizing ambushes and safeguarding troops as they continue their operation in the region.

