Ibtechar Launches Two New Services For Tech Professionals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar's leading innovation firm, Ibtechar, recently announced the launch of its two new services Ibtechar Academy and Ibtechar Consultancy, offering development training programs and strategic innovation assessments.

Ibtechar's CEO and Co-founder, Eng. Nayef Al Ibrahim, presented the new services during a conference, highlighting its support extended to companies, students, and researchers in enhancing and carrying out a sustained culture of innovation.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Al Ibrahim said:“Throughout the past 10 years we (Ibtechar) have been evolving very organically. However, in the past two years, we have felt that there is a further forecast of high-quality services.”

He noted that Qatar's heavy investments in infrastructural developments and the Third National Development Strategy(NDS3) emphasises on developing high-caliber capability across diverse sectors.

He outlined that with Ibtichar Academy, the legacy lies in developing its educational journey with end-to-end series for conceptualizing, programmes, and topics including designing and developing the content and defining the medium of delivery for the ICT and technology.

“We have been receiving requests from different entities to explore how can we bring innovation labs to their entities to help their corpus go through innovation transformation. So looking at that signal, we decided to have Ibtechar consultancy where we provide innovation strategy, and define programmes and hubs that support each entity with their strategy. By default, that will help them enhance their service, market offering and provisions,” Al Ibrahim said.

While the Ibtechar Academy aims on specialised training programmes in digital upskilling, innovation methodologies, and personal development, Ibtechar Consultancy, on the other hand, works with companies to embed innovation into their culture, strategy, and operations.

The official briefed Ibtechar's partnerships with the Global Innovation Institute (GInI) and UQ, highlighting their work across various sectors in the country. The event also witnessed the firm's history of innovation such as the development and management of innovation spaces, work with Barzan Holdings, and their recognition by the World Economic Forum.

Al Ibrahim further accentuated that“Universities are a potential target audience. Our client base is primarily organisations and government entities due to our focus and engagement model. However, we have worked with universities, such as Qatar University, where we developed an innovation lab for their international innovation centre.”

He also said that Ibtechar's integrated service offering, combining content, technology, and training, is a key strength as the company specialises in technology, making it easy to adapt to new innovations and customise training sessions swiftly. Given the experience in designing, supplying, and operating digital labs, the team has built a strong service line supporting innovation in the market.

Al Ibrahim noted that the implementation of the services took nearly 10 years, from a small local company growing towards attaining the market goals, as the official added that this“Demonstrates our dynamism and credibility in the market and we are excited to see what the next ten years will bring.”