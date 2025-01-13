Qatar Participates In Islamic Development Bank Governors' Forum In Madinah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The State of Qatar participated in the Islamic Development (IsDB) Governors' Forum, which was held in Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah, Saudi Arabia.

Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, represented the State of Qatar at the forum which was attended by a host of ministers of finance from Islamic countries, along with representatives of institutions, experts in Islamic finance, as well as representatives from the private sector and non-governmental organizations.

Minister of Finance participated in the technical presentation delivered by the project team, which provided an overview of IsDB's working document, along with the document outlining IsDB's strategic framework for the future.

The forum discussed the foremost economic challenges faced by the Islamic countries and future opportunities that concern all relevant parties. It provided a platform for high-level consultations to share perspectives with the aim of enhancing the preparation for IsDB's future and its role in serving its member countries.

The event was a vital step toward reinforcing cooperation among the Islamic countries and conferring on ways to navigate economic challenges in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Islamic world.