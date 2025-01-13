Turkish MP kisses President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's hand

(MENAFN) In a lighthearted moment, Turkish MP Seda Saripas kissed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's hand during a gift-giving event for children in the city of Aydin, leading Erdogan to give her 200 liras, just like the other children.



The incident occurred while Erdogan was distributing gifts and allowances to children after attending his party’s eighth regular regional in the western city of Aydin. MP Saripas approached Erdogan and kissed his hand, which created a joyful atmosphere. Following this playful gesture, Erdogan gave her 200 liras, similar to the gifts given to the other children.



Seda Saripas, 40, represents the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Aydin. She won the Miss Turkey title in 2006 and later chose to pursue a political career. Saripas initially participated in the AKP's Executive Council in Didim, then served as the head of the AKP Women's Branch in Aydin. In March 2021, she was elected to the party's Central Decision and Executive Board. In an interview, Saripas revealed that her parents had a background in politics, which inspired her to enter the political arena through the AKP.

