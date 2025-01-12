Islamabad Summit Concludes With Support For Girls' Education In Islamic Countries

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The International on Girls' Education in Muslim Societies concluded without the participation of the Taliban, emphasizing the importance of education for girls in Islamic countries.

The conference statement highlighted that women's education is supported by religion, constitutional laws, and international standards, rejecting any prohibition on girls' education in Muslim societies.

Although the statement did not explicitly address Afghanistan's ban on women's education under rule, it opposed restricting women's education in any Islamic country.

Participants declared that Islamic countries do not agree with depriving girls of education, describing it as a“religious right” and urging the Taliban not to justify such bans through extreme interpretations of Islam.

The conference underscored the role of education in empowering women and strengthening families and societies, calling for coordinated efforts to ensure girls' access to education.

Held in Islamabad, Pakistan, the conference gathered over 150 participants, including religious scholars, ministers, ambassadors, experts, and representatives from UNESCO, UNICEF, the World Bank, and the OIC.

The Taliban defended their ban on girls' education above grade six as compliant with Islamic law, but this view was refuted during the conference, which affirmed that education is a duty for both men and women in Islam.

The attendees emphasized that cultural and social biases often fuel opposition to women's education, leading to discrimination and exclusion. They called for scholarships and legislative reforms to promote education for girls, particularly in impoverished or crisis-affected areas.

The Taliban's policies have severely impacted Afghanistan's women and girls, stripping them of their basic human rights, including education and employment. This has further marginalized half of the nation's population.

The denial of education to Afghanistan's girls perpetuates cycles of poverty and ignorance, undermining Afghanistan's social and economic progress while isolating it from the global community.

The international community must take a stronger stance against the Taliban's oppressive regime, ensuring that Afghanistan's women and girls regain their fundamental rights to education and employment. Only then can Afghanistan move toward stability and equality.

