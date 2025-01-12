The Ritz-Carlton, Amman Elevates Jordan to the Global Luxury Stage with Unparalleled Guest Satisfaction

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – January 12, 2025) — The Ritz-Carlton, Amman proudly announces its ranking as the #1 hotel in the Intent to Recommend (ITRec) survey for the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, highlighting Jordan’s status as a preferred global destination for luxury travel to new heights. This remarkable achievement underscores the hotel’s dedication to showcasing the warmth of Jordanian hospitality through the epitome of luxury.

Shining a new light on the Kingdom, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has led the rankings among 27 Ritz-Carlton properties across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for over 28 consecutive months. Furthermore, it has ranked fifth globally out of 108 Ritz-Carlton locations in 30 countries, underscoring not only the hotel’s excellence but also its role in placing Jordan on the world stage as a premier destination for unparalleled guest experiences.

In response to this remarkable achievement, Mr. Tareq Derbas, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, said, “This recognition is more than a celebration of our hotel; it is a celebration of Jordan’s rich culture and the generosity of its people. Through The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, we are proud to bring Jordan to the forefront of the global luxury hospitality scene, showcasing the Kingdom’s warmth, kindness, and authenticity. Our Ladies and Gentlemen are honored to serve as ambassadors of Jordan, offering guests the very best of our country within the unmatched standards of The Ritz-Carlton.”

Mr. Derbas continued, “Our team’s passion and unwavering commitment to excellence are the true heart of this achievement. Their dedication allows us to not only exceed expectations but also elevate Jordan as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking luxury and authenticity in equal measure.”

It is worth noting that the Intent to Recommend survey is a key metric within the Marriott Group, gauging guest satisfaction across various criteria. The consistent top rankings achieved by The Ritz-Carlton, Amman reflect the tireless efforts of its Ladies and Gentlemen, who take pride in presenting the best of the Kingdom to the world. By combining Jordan’s rich heritage with world-class luxury, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has become a beacon for travelers seeking unique and transformative experiences, ensuring every guest leaves with memories to treasure.





