Noise unveils Next-Gen Wearables at CES 2025; Showcases Luna Ring Gen 2.0 and Noise ColorFit Pro 6 series

(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, 09th January 2025: Noise, India’s leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand, made its highly anticipated debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. Noise proudly exhibited its flagship offerings, including the Red Dot Award-winning Luna Ring Gen 2.0 and the innovative ColorFit Pro 6 series. This milestone highlights Noise's commitment to redefining the global connected lifestyle ecosystem through its Made-in-India ethos and ensuring an elevated experience for users worldwide.

Noise’s CES debut represents a leap in bringing Indian technological excellence to the forefront. CES serves as a pivotal platform, allowing international audiences to experience Noise’s premium offerings while reinforcing India’s emerging technological prowess. This serves as a testament to its resilience and innovation besides being the first homegrown brand to be counted among the top three smartwatch brands globally. The brand has consistently been India’s smartwatch leader for nearly 20 quarters, achieving global acclaim for innovation and resilience.

Commenting on the announcement, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “CES 2025 marks a defining moment for us as we bring Indian innovation to the global stage. Our Made-in-India products are a testament to our commitment to creating meaningful, consumer-centric experiences that resonate worldwide. Our latest flagship lineup is meticulously designed to shape the future of the connected ecosystem, seamlessly blending meaningful technology with profound design. As one of the first homegrown brands to break into the top three smartwatch companies globally, we are proud to showcase India’s growing influence in the global tech ecosystem.”

At the forefront of Noise’s CES debut was the Luna Ring Gen 2.0, the world’s first AI-powered smart ring. Crafted from fighter jet-grade titanium, the award-winning Luna Ring integrates advanced AI-driven insights to monitor multiple bio-markers including stress, sleep, heart health, blood oxygen and women’s health. Validated by Philips Biosensing for 98.2% accuracy, the new LUNA Ring 2.0’s AI offers workout, nutritional advice based on the biomarkers observed by ring and offers up to 30 days battery life making it one of the highest batteries running smart wearable globally. Noise will open pre-booking for Luna 2.0 today, 9th January, 2025 and deliveries are expected by March 2025.

Building on its most celebrated flagship offering, Noise also introduced the next generation ColorFit Pro 6 series - a smartwatch that’s designed to be a ‘Pro for Pros’. Crafted for those who demand precision, innovation, and seamless accessibility, the series takes the smartwatch experience to the next level. It combines the evolving power of Artificial Intelligence and high performance with a sleek design, embodying the future of wearables by bringing intelligence to the wrist.

Noise also displayed other innovative and award-winning products from its bastion.

By taking centre stage at CES 2025, Noise is not just set to represent the innovation edge of India but also reinforce its role in shaping the future of connected lifestyles, globally.





