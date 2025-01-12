Airbus delivers 766 aircraft in 2024 despite ongoing production challenges

(MENAFN) European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has reported a total of 766 aircraft deliveries in 2024, marking an increase over the 735 jets delivered in 2023. However, this figure still fell short of the company’s initial goal of 800 deliveries for the year, a target that was later revised downward to 770 due to persistent difficulties in securing engines and other critical components for production.



The 766 deliveries in 2024 are a step forward, but they still fall below pre-pandemic levels, as Airbus had delivered 863 aircraft in 2019, before the global disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, the company remains optimistic about its future prospects.



Christian Scherer, head of Airbus's commercial aircraft division, emphasized that in light of the “complex and fast-changing environment” the company is navigating, the results of 2024 represent a positive outcome.



Scherer expressed satisfaction with the fact that Airbus was able to deliver planes to 86 different clients throughout the year, underscoring the company’s strong global customer base.

