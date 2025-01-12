L&T Chairman's 90-Hour Work Week: Is India Among The Most Over-Worked Nations? Top 20 Countries With Long Work Hours

Their comments brought into focus the working time issues . A recent report released by the International Labour Organization (ILO) highlighted the plight of the workforce worldwide. It showed that India is among the countries with "excessive hours of work".

The ILO's 2023 report on 'Working Time and Work-Life Balance Around the World' defined "long hours of work" as regularly working more than 48 hours per week. It said this definition is consistent with the relevant international labour standards, Convention No. 1 and the Hours of Work (Commerce and Offices) Convention, 1930 (No. 30), which limit normal working hours to 48 per week.

The report showed that approximately one third of the global workforce (35.4 per cent) worked more than 48 hours per week in 2019 prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also highlighed“substantial gender difference in the incidence of long hours of paid work.”

According to the world Population Review, the number of hours that full-time employees work in a week or year varies greatly by country. In some countries, the average full-time workweek is under 40 hours, while in others it can be above 50 hours.

Indian ranked 13th on the ranking showed in ILO's report 'Wages and Working Time Statistics (COND) Database, ILOSTAT'.

While India's position was slightly better than Pakistan, which ranked 12th, the situation was worse as compared to that in China (16th spot)



As per the data updated on January 11, 2024,

the "average hours per week per employed person" in India stands at 46.7. It also revealed that 51 percent of those employed in India work 49 or more hours per week.